Ruth Annette (Lang) Thomas, 86 of Iola, TX, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home. Funeral services were scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Iola Missionary Baptist Church in Iola, TX with Bros. Tim Owens and Floyd Hoke officiating. The visitation began at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service and the burial followed the service at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch, TX.

Ruth was born on September 13, 1935 in North Zulch, TX to John Lewis Lang and Myrtle Maybelle (Hicks) Lang. She graduated from North Zulch High School and was a homemaker.

Annette was a woman of many talents and passions. She loved to garden, embroider, cook, fish, play cards, and dominos (just to mention a few). She was a strong stately woman who had a passion for her family. That strong, stately characteristic has been instrumental in molding the lives of those family and friends that were blessed to know her and call her friend, Momma, and Ninny.

Of all the things Annette knew and loved on Earth, her love for Jesus was highest. She knew Him and He calls her beloved Daughter. We rest well knowing she is alive in Heaven with friends, family, her husband Buster, and the King of the Universe.

As the Matriarch of her family, she loved deeply. She was ferocious and stubborn in her opinions of the things around her. But Annette’s opinions and thoughts always came from a position of love. It was in her nature to love. It was in her nature to want what was best for her family. If you knew Annette, know that you were loved deeply.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Blake Thomas; and her sister, Ramona Faye Johnston.

Ruth is survived by her children, Kathryn Ann Connell (Steve), Michael Blake Thomas (Sally), and Brenda Kay Wells (Billy); her grandchildren, Angela Capelle(Nick), Clinton Thomas (Chrystal), Nadley Flores (Rudy), Bo Wells (Brandy), Chad Connell (Ashley), and Clay Thomas (Ashley); her great grandchildren, Aiden, Emma, Kylan, Charli, Ben, Lyla, Corbin, William, Penny, Joshua, Michaela, Layla, and Marilynn; her sister, Gloria Emily Bennett; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers are Kyle Bennett, Brian Bennett, Allen Matcek, Danny Cavins, Tyler Matcek, and Scott Gressett. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Leeland Sanford.