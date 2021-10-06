RUTH V. WILLIAMS

Ruth Verl Reese Williams, 84, of Navasota, died Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church, 1005 Nolan St., in Navasota. Interment will follow in the Berryman Cemetery in Anderson.

Ruth was born on November 11, 1936, to Tommie Reese, Sr. and Bessie Gilbert Reese in Navasota, Texas. She attended George Washington Carver High School in Navasota, Texas and was a legendary drum major in the highly acclaimed Wildcat Band. Ruth definitely entertained the crowds during her half-time twirling features that included twirling with flames.

Ruth accepted Christ at an early age and joined the True Vine Baptist Church and under the leadership of Reverend O.S. Davis. She was a member of the Young Adult Choir, Mission Society, and Chair of the Cafeteria Committee. Ruth was a lover of fashion and was always adorned in the most ornate fashions.

However, Ruth found the greatest joy in her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and godmother. She ensured her children and their needs were priority and gave her all as an amazing homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Tommie Reese, Jr. and Earl Curry, and daughter, Lynn Williams Everline.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of sixty-six years, Hubert Williams, Sr.; sons, Hubert Williams, Jr. (Audrey), Lionell Williams (Brenda), Rickie Williams, Rodney Williams, and Jadyn Williams; daughters, Debra Booker (James), Darlene Johnson (Anthony), Angela Thomas (Derrick), and Jalyn Williams; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Also left to mourn her passing are siblings, Marguerite Curry Lewis, Ruby Abedisi, and R.E. Curry, Jr.; in-laws Rosa Patterson, Leon Williams (Mary), Robert Williams, and John Williams (Helena); and a host of nieces and nephews. Ruth was also a mother figure to her godchildren, Estella Taylor, Annie Taylor, Shelly Robinson Harris, Della Suel, Tia Creeks, Destiny and Iyanna Sargent, and Quinton Tate. Special friends left to mourn Ruth’s passing are Gloria Johnson, Barbara White, Willie Mae Bassett, and Betty Pratt.

