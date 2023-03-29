SAMANTHA KAY VALADEZ 1985 – 2023

Ms. Samantha Kay Valadez, 37, of Houston, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 23, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rite of Committal following in Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Samantha was born on September 8, 1985 to Ruben and Christina Valadez in Bryan, Texas. She attended and later graduated from Navasota High School in 2004. She was affectionately known as “Mantha” amongst her eldest “girl cousins” aka the “Fabulous Five,” who all spent their childhood together creating precious memories.

She had the strength of “Wonder Woman,” she could do anything according to her fiancé, Jorge. Mantha loved and adored her family, and was a huge fan of yellow roses and butterflies. Samantha was her mom’s “sunshine and best friend,” her daddy’s “Baby Girl” and her brother’s “Mother Hen.”

Mantha believed in the simple things in life and enjoyed watching the oldie but goodie re-run shows, listening to music, which she even recorded 8 songs under “Sammy Kay.” She had an infectious and unconditional love for humanity and often placed the needs of others above her own. Mantha had a beautiful and wonderful soul inside and out.

Left to cherish her memories is her parents, Ruben and Christina; fiancé, Jorge Rodriguez; brother, Ruben Valadez, Jr. (“Boo”); a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Eliza Escamilla and Jacinto Baldobino, Jr.; pallbearers are Oscar Baldobino, Rey Baldobino, Jey Baldobino, Stephen Baldobino, Sr., Stephen Baldobino, Jr., Sergio Morales, Jr., Leo Carbajal, Jorge Rodriguez, Michael Vela, Jr. and Logan Vela.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.