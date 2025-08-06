Samuel Pry 1964 - 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Samuel Pry (Sam), 60, of Navasota. Sam passed away peacefully at We Are Family Personal Care Home in Cypress, after an 18-month battle with health issues.

A gathering of family and friends was held Friday, August 1, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass took place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 2, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. David Michael Moses as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Sweeney, Douglas Noto, Danny Landi, Rick Burley, Chris Cowart and Grant Holt.

A beloved individual who touched the lives of many through his high school years, teaching career, as well the service he rendered to the priests and congregation as a lifelong member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church.

Born in Navasota, Texas on November 19, 1964, to his loving parents Sam and Catherine Falco Pry. His parents were elated when they found out there would soon be an addition to their family. He was the child they had prayed and wished for. Childhood was marked by simple joys. These formative years sowed the seeds of character and strong love for the Lord.

An insatiable curiosity guided his path through school, where the love of learning shone brightly. Teachers and mentors quickly recognized the spark that set this student apart. A thirst for understanding and a willingness to work hard for every achievement. Whether in the written word, the language of mathematics, or the mysteries of science, excellence followed diligence. Upon graduation from Navasota High School, he was awarded several scholarships, along with many other acknowledgements and awards.

Beyond the classroom, he was a voracious reader, with every room in his house full of shelves of books on many subjects. A keen observer of the world, and an eager participant in the broader dialogues of life. This passion for knowledge laid the foundation for later accomplishments.

After High School graduation Sam entered Texas A&M University and graduated with two degrees, a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Psychology. Upon graduation from TAMU, Sam was hired as a Professor of Psychology at Blinn College-Bryan Campus. He taught at Blinn for 32+ years. While there he developed many friendships. Colleagues quickly learned to rely on the steadfast work ethic and unwavering integrity that became hallmarks of a remarkable professional journey.

There were many achievements, but it was not the recognition or accolades that mattered most. Instead, it was the quiet satisfaction of a job well done, the pride in mentoring the next generation.

Outside of professional pursuits, a deep commitment to community and service flourished. Volunteerism was not a duty but a calling, a way to give back and lift others.

In 1999 Sam received the Community Service Award by the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce for his “selfless” volunteerism in recognition for his work with Christ Our Light Church where many friendships were made with parishioners and clergy.

Sam had a deep love and devotion to his The Lord Jesus, his Catholic faith and church. He volunteered at the church most all his life. He loved helping the priests that would come and go. Sam would be there to welcome them and to help them.

The legacy left behind is not measured in material wealth but in the countless lives touched along the way.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents but leaves behind numerous cousins and close friends.

To all who grieve, may peace find you in moments of remembrance. And to the departed, rest gently, knowing you are loved beyond measure and missed beyond words.