Sandra Rodriguez Torres, 65, of Navasota, passed away Sunday, August 29, at CHI Grimes St. Joseph Hospital. Visitation with family and friends will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with interment in Shiro Cemetery following. Rev. Elias Lopez will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Sandra was born in Bryan, Texas on January 6, 1956 to Frank and Pauline (Sifuentiez) Rodriguez. She married Eziquiel Torres and together they raised six daughters. Sandra worked as a homemaker and took great care of her large family. She enjoyed music and family. Sandra loved playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Sandra is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila Ann Torres and Manuel Ramirez, Melissa Torres and Rafael Anthony Santiago, Veronica & Raul Arellano, Rebecca Ann Torres, Kristina and David Gonzalez, and Cassandra Leann and Bruce Myles; brothers, Frank and Richard Rodriguez; sisters and brothers-in-law, Victoria and Henry Gongora, Sara and Jessie Maldonado and Sylvia and Ramon Cerda; thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers are Bruce Myles, David Gonzalez, Raul Arellano, Hugo Maldonado, Jr., Keanu Garza and Orlando Arellano. Honorary bearers are Frank Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ezequiel Torres and granddaughter Kalyssa Torres.

