SANTIAGO “MR. JIM” CORDOVA, JR.

Santiago Cordova Jr., 72, was born on November 4, 1948, in Temple, Texas to Santiago and Eleuteria Cordova. He passed away in College Station, Texas on September 6, 2021.

Santiago graduated in 1968 from Belton High School. Shortly after he attended Temple Jr. College, then entered the Navy service. Mr. Jim loved to watch boxing and football games on Sundays. He never met a stranger, loved telling jokes, and could cut a rug. He was much of an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Mr. Jim’s motto was “Life is too short, you have to enjoy it every day.”

He leaves behind three sons and six grandchildren Jimmy Cordova (Roxanna) Jaycie; Jeremy Cordova (Aricelle) Jeremy Jr., Jia; Jeffrey Cordova, Trey, Kyler, and Maximus Cordova; three sisters, Lydia (Rod) Rodriguez, Irene (Charlie) Gonzales, Sochil (Sam) Reyna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Vega Cordova; son, Jason Jerrick Cordova; mother, and stepfather Eleuteria and Joe Gonzales of Belton, Texas; father, Santiago Cordova Sr. of Weslaco, Texas.

Serving as Pallbearers are Jr. Zamorano, Gene Romero Jr., Rick Romero, Daniel Romero, Matt Ramirez, and Mike Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearer: Charlie Gonzales.

Viewing was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass was held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas.

Funeral Services are entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors of New Caney, TX, 281-689-7878.