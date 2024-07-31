Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
JIMMY KIMICH 1979 - 2024
Next article
'Emergency medical dispatch' saves rural lives

SEWELL E. STEWART 1943 – 2024

July 31, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Obituaries
Article Image Alt Text

Mr. Sewell E. Stewart, 80, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, in Bryan. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Evergreen Baptist Church in Keith. Funeral services followed at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Arrangements ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024