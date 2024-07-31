SEWELL E. STEWART 1943 – 2024

Mr. Sewell E. Stewart, 80, passed away Friday, July 26, 2024, in Bryan. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Evergreen Baptist Church in Keith. Funeral services followed at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff Morgan officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Arrangements ...

