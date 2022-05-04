Shelby Nacole Binford, 24, of Navasota, passed away Sunday evening, April 24, 2022, at South Austin Medical Center in Austin, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A gathering of family and friends took place Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Shelby was held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church of Navasota, with Pastor Marty Mosher of Cowboy Church of Brenham officiating. Graveside services and interment followed at 3:00 p.m. in the St. Michael the Archangel Church Cemetery in Weimer.

Serving as pallbearers were Lucas Hughes, Chris Wisnoski, Darrell Binford, Tyler Zamorano, Weston Pope, Kolton Schuler, SSG Terry Polsgrode and Trent Clark. Named as honorary pallbearers were Jeff Lacina, Dirk McCune, Justin Bosse, Jens Thogerson, Michael Gessner, G.W. Burlen and Gabe Martell.

Shelby was born in Bryan, Texas on September 11, 1997, to Larry and Tammie Pope Binford. As a child, Shelby was filled with joy and possessed a bubbly personality. Her favorite activities were riding her horse, Yellow, going to ropings with her dad, Larry, and playing soccer with her friends.

As she grew, Shelby became “the rock” of her family; she was fiercely protective of her relationships with her mother, Tammie, and her sister, Paige. Their family meant everything to her.

During high school Shelby was a proud member and officer of the Navasota High School FFA, showing both lambs and pigs. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and enjoyed playing softball. After graduating from Navasota High School in 2016, Shelby attended Tarleton State University and then came a little closer “home” to finish her college career at Sam Houston State University. Shelby came within one semester hour of finishing her degree before her illness struck.

Shelby’s passions were shopping with her mom and sister, getting pedicures and manicures, drinking Starbucks, relaxing with a glass of Stella Rosa Reserve, and traveling. Her dog Lola is her pride and joy, a constant companion and love of her life! Shelby commanded a room with her infectious smile and deep laughter; this is a quality we will miss the most. Her desire was to help others and make a difference in the lives of other cancer patients. Her kindness made this world a better place.

Shelby was preceded in death by her grandparents Geraldine and Donald Binford and grandmother Alice Pope.

Shelby is survived by her loving parents, Larry Binford of Navasota; and Tammie and Greg Wanjura of Weimar; sister, Paige Binford and her fiancé Tyler Wetuski of Navasota; grandparents, Billy and Lucy Pope of Navasota; aunts and uncles, Lee Ann and Harold Rodgers, Theresa and Kevin Clark, Billy Pope and Cindy Sightes, Jerry Delaney and Teri Davis, Robert Delaney, Melody and Darrell Binford, all of Navasota; and cousins Tyler Zamorano and wife, Marly, Ally Zamorano and Kolton Schuler, their daughters Brynlee and Laynie Schuler, Taylor Clark and Lucas Hughes, Trent Clark, Weston Pope and wife, Gracie, Kamrie Milius, Kelsey Binford, Jacob Casares, Gabe Martell, Justin Rodgers, Terry Polsgrove and wife, Janel, Adam Smithee and wife Courtney, Will Smithee and Ashlyn Evans, Taylor Smithee, and Jens Thogersen.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund and kindly request memorial contributions be made to the Shelby Binford Memorial Scholarship Fund at Prosperity Bank in Navasota, Texas.

