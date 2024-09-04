SHERMAN ISENBURG 1948 – 2024

Sherman Isenburg, 76, of Navasota, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Grimes County. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2024, with the funeral service at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2024, both at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery where Sherman will be laid to rest alongside his son Cory. Funeral services were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Sherman Isenburg was born Friday, January 23, 1948, to his parents, Sherman Willis and Lula Sue Massey Isenburg, in Merkel, Texas. Sherman graduated from Abilene High School and then attended college but was drafted to the military. He proudly served in the United States Army. Sherman enjoyed his life outdoors especially in the rodeo arenas as a Team Roper. He was employed with the Texas Prison System for twenty plus years. He was employed as an inspector with Energy Transfer where he retired. Always with a drive to keep occupied he joined the team, following retirement, at Elliot Ford in Navasota. His greatest loves in life were Ginger, his wife, and being the father of Cory Luke Isenburg. Sherman and Ginger would become role models to numerous children in the area who would be their bonus grandchildren.

His son Cory Luke Isenburg; his parents, Sherman and Lula; and his siblings, Randy Isenburg, Danny Isenburg, and David Isenburg, all preceded Sherman in death.

Sherman is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ginger Adams Isenburg; his godchildren whom he considered as his own, Little Bubba Dalton (Jackie), along with their children Mason, and twins, Ainsley and Adalyn, Whitney Dalton Thane (Clayton) and their son Wyatt; his bonus daughter who he raised, Crystal Hawkey and husband Ty; his extended family known as “Family of the Heart”, Bubba and Pippa Dalton, John and Mary Shivers, and Ron and Joyce Drewry.

Honoring Sherman’s life as Pallbearers are Little Bubba Dalton, Clayton Thane, Trey Shivers, Cash Shivers, Jared Johnson, and Kyle Orlando.

Your memorial contributions are kindly requested to be given to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1269, Navasota, Tx 77868, in Loving Memory of Sherman Isenburg.