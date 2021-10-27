Sherry Branson Humphreys, age 78, of Dickson, TN and formerly of Anderson, TX, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born in Raleigh, TN, near Memphis, on August 4, 1943, to the late Robert Alonzo and the late Phyllis Yvonne Branson.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Gerald Kesl Humphreys; nieces Robin Adair Page and Jennifer Adair; and sister-in-law Ladonna Branson.

In addition to both of her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Branson.

Sherry received her bachelor’s degree from North Texas State University in 1965 and her Master’s in Anthropology from Southern Methodist University in 1972. For 27 years she was Curator of Exhibits and Collections at Star of the Republic Museum, located at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, Washington, TX. Both the Star of the Republic Museum and the Historic Site commemorate the signing of the Texican’s Declaration of Independence from Mexico.

As Curator, Sherry’s exhibits included Quilts and Coverlets (historic quilts and coverlets of Texas), Texas Pottery: Caddo Indian to Contemporary, and As A Twig Is Bent: Childhood In Texas, 1800-1900. Her responsibilities included the collection of historic artifacts and documents, designing and construction of the exhibits, and preparing any needed catalogues. Sherry was also responsible for presentation of traveling exhibits from museums such as the Smithsonian, as well as conserving the many artifacts in the Star of the Republic Museum’s collection. This work was the joy of her professional life.

Sherry supported and was involved with several crafts during her life. She fabricated jewelry, working primarily with silver and copper.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of the giver’s choice. Details for a memorial service have not been finalized.