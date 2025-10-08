SHERYL FLASCHKE WHITTON 1954 – 2025

Sheryl Flaschke Whitton, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in College Station, Texas, on September 18, 2025. Born on January 31, 1954, in Schulenburg, Texas, Sheryl dedicated herself to her work as a long-time phlebotomist at the Navasota Clinic, where she inspired countless individuals with her kindness and unwavering support.

Sheryl's love for her family was palpable and boundless; she was affectionately known as the "mother hen" to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She loved unconditionally, never met a stranger, and welcomed all with open arms. Her selfless nature shone brightly in all aspects of her life, especially in her deep love for animals. No stray was ever turned away from her warm home, as they too were embraced in her vast capacity for care and compassion.

Sheryl's vibrant personality was matched only by her zest for life. She delighted in playing bingo and relished her daily ritual of reading the newspaper. One of her greatest joys was the daily phone calls with her sister, Angie, and her best friend Melodee Tomkivits, which she looked forward to with great anticipation.

Her proudest accomplishments were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. With immense excitement, she awaited the arrival of the three newest additions (spontaneous triplets) expected to join her family in the spring—a testament to her enduring legacy and the love that will continue to flourish within generations to come.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Flaschke; her mother, Denise Vicars; and her nephew, Ricky Jared Kay.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Stephen O'Connor and Charles “C.J.” O'Connor and his wife Andrea. Sheryl leaves behind her precious grandchildren: Hope O'Connor and husband Dario, Catie O'Connor, Charles Hayden O'Connor, Ever O'Neill and wife Haylee, as well as her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Liam. She is also survived by her devoted sister Angie Myers, her brother Michael Payne, and a host of nieces and nephews whose lives she touched deeply.

Sheryl's warmth, generosity, and infectious spirit have left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to have crossed her path. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her, a guiding light that will continue to shine brightly in our lives. We honor her life, legacy, and the priceless love she shared, cherishing every moment she gifted us.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Concho Hearts Hospice of the Brazos Valley. Special thanks to Sarah, Rachel, Jordan, Brenna and Ashley for the compassionate care and love that you showed Grandma and our entire family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Concho Hearts Hospice, or a charity of your choice.