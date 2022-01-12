Susan Elizabeth Baker Pascoe passed away January 3, 2022 at her home in Austin, Texas. There was a memorial service in her remembrance at All Faiths Funeral Services, 8507 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, in Austin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, followed by a gathering at Easy Tiger North, 6406 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd Suite 1100, in Austin.

Susan was born October 13, 1956 in Navasota, Texas to Jacquelyn “Jackie” and Jack Baker. She raised her sons in Dallas and McKinney, Texas. She later lived in Austin, Texas. Susan had a passion for learning and attended college at Southwestern University, the University of Texas at Austin, and earned her nursing degree at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Susan was an avid reader, an exceptional cook and skilled gardener. She supported the intellectual pursuits of her children and encouraged them to aim high. Susan had a great gift of creativity - whether it be in the kitchen, with power tools building furniture, clay sculptures, sewing, or with painting and collage. She loved the outdoors and all of nature’s delights, much of which you can see reflected in her artwork. Susan also had a great love for animals and treated them as part of the family.

Susan was preceded in death by her father Jack; her mother Jackie; and her sister Ruth Ann Baker. She is survived by her children, Henry Pascoe, James Pascoe, and John Pascoe; her sisters, Cindy Baker and Rosemary Upcheshaw; and her brother, John H. Baker. She is also survived by her dearest and closest life-long friend, Nancy Lou Lackey.

Susan was one of a kind. With a unique outlook on life, she inspired others to also look at the world through their own lens. She lived a life full of creativity and wonder and with a great hunger for knowledge. Susan has touched many people’s lives through her art, her sewing, her conversations, and her nurturing spirit. She will be greatly missed by many.