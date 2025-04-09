SUSAN JANE BRAK 1959 – 2025

Susan Jane Brak, 66, of Navasota passed away Friday, April 4, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation with family and friends was held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Salem Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. Internment will immediately follow in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Corey Christians officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Susan Brak was born on February 19, 1959, to John Busse and Erna Emma Louise (Schroeder) Busse in Navasota, Texas. Susan was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church on March 3, 1959. She grew up in the Whitehall community and graduated from Navasota High School in 1977. Susan attended Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and graduated with a degree in business. After discovering a love for teaching while working at Jack and Jill Children’s Center/Bingham Hill School, she soon returned to SHSU to obtain a teaching certification. Susan began her career with Magnolia ISD, teaching there for a semester before joining Navasota ISD in August 1985. She was a passionate educator, touching thousands of lives over her 39-year career in Texas public education, both in her kindergarten classroom and as a reading interventionist and dyslexia specialist. She retired in August 2024 due to her illness.

She met James J. “J.J.” Brak in 1982, and the two married on March 9, 1985. To this 40-year union two children were born Valerie and John. Susan never met a stranger, and many, many people will feel the loss of her presence. She was a prolific gardener, a road trip aficionado, an involved member of her church, and would gladly offer assistance to friends and family at any time of day or night.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, John and Erna Busse; parents-in-law, Charlie and Kathy McKay, and Noel Brak; and her brother-in-law, Brad Loden.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, James J. Brak; daughter, Valerie Offutt and husband Jeff; son, John Brak and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Jones Offutt, Bradley Offutt, and Baby Boy Brak due to arrive this fall; brother, Johnny Busse and wife Susie; sister, Judy Loden; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are David Kainer, Jason Kainer, J. J. Nienstedt, William Schroeder, Ryan Serres, James Statham, Jim Statham, and Dan Way. Honorary pallbearers are Jones Offutt, Bradley Offutt, and Baby Boy Brak.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Susan’s memory to Salem Lutheran Church, Grimes County Relay for Life, or Our Savior Lutheran School in Arlington, VA.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Susan’s care teams at Baylor Scott and White and Traditions Hospice. They would also like to thank the many relatives and friends who

supported Susan and them in various ways, particularly Gail Schroeder, who was a pillar of strength throughout Susan’s treatments.