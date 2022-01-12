TAMMY HESTER

Tammy Rena Hester, 54, of Navasota, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at CHI - St. Luke’s Medical Center Hospital.

A celebration of her life took place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Missionary Camp Baptist Church in Navasota. Pastor James Mable, Sr. officiated, and Pastor Cedric Rouse of St. Emanuel Baptist Church gave the Eulogy. Interment followed in the Barker Family Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Charles Hester, II, Josh Lipscomb, Patrick Minor, Laryn Nobles, Chadwick Thomas and Laktoric Wells. Named as honorary pallbearers were Brandon Hester, Quintin Hester, Charles Hester, Sr., Ty’Drayvion Hester, James Wayne Hester and Garry Randall.

Tammy was born December 10, 1967 at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston Texas, the fourth child born to Doris Bright Hester and the late James Charles Hester.

Tammy was educated within the Navasota Independent School District and graduated with the class of 1986. After graduating from Navasota High School, Tammy later studied Nursing at Blinn College, receiving her Certified Nursing Assistant Certification.

If you asked Tammy, she would tell you being a fulltime mother and grandmother was a great fulfillment to her. She had a true passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing mouthwatering feasts for her family.

Tammy was a giver, and she loved helping everyone, she always saw the positive in every situation. One of her greatest qualities was she was slow to anger and very seldom got upset.

She was one of a kind, and if you knew her you were the better for it.

Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memories a daughter, Shaniqua Hester; two sons, Ja’Marcus Hester, Adrian Bennett, Jr. and a bonus son, Ty’Drayvion Hester; her mother, Boris Bright Hester; one sister, Carolyn J. Hester; three brothers, James W. Hester, Charles R. Hester and Garry L. Randell; 10 grandchildren, A’Dadria Bennett, Darrielle Thompson, Taeyana Bias, Tra’Daryus Ross-Hester, Kadence Banks, Adrian Bennett, III, A’riyah Bennett, D’Riyah Bennett, Kaleb Hester, Khyren Hester and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleyrobertsonholt.com.