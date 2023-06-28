TERESA LYNN LEACH 1955 – 2023

Teresa Lynn Leach passed away the morning of June 19, 2023, in Montgomery, Texas. She was 68 years old at the time of her death.

Teresa was born on June 8, 1955, in Houston, Texas to James W. Jordan and Beverly Ann Ryan Jordan Montgomery.

She is survived by her stepfather, Robin Navarro Montgomery; and her three siblings, James Waylon Montgomery, Rosanna Leigh Montgomery, and Joy Renée Montgomery; six children, Regina Lynn Mixon Sloan, Rayford Oran Mixon Jr., Stephen James Leach, Matthew Morgan Leach, Terrance Lynn Leach, Rebekah Renée Leach Youngblood; thirteen grandchildren, Christopher

Sloan, Jonathan Sloan, Jackson Sloan, Jordan Brown, Rachel Brown, Preston Mixon, Rayford Mixon III, Lily Leach, Jack Leach, Sally Leach, Charlie Leach, Miles Leach, and Vaya Leach; and two great-grandchildren, Milo and Averie Sloan.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, James W. Jordan and Beverly Ann Ryan Jordan Montgomery; her husband, Rayford Oran Mixon Sr., and Stephen Bolton Leach.

She attended Westbury High School in Houston, Texas. Teresa worked at First City National Bank in downtown Houston and was a bookkeeper at Texas Commerce Bank. She was a mother of six and lived in Weatherford, Oklahoma, and in Texas, in Kerrville, Richards, Anderson, and finally Montgomery.

Family services will be held in Richards, Texas at her family home on Friday, 23, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Teresa Lynn Leach to the Alzheimer’s Association.