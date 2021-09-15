Teresa Roese, 60, of Navasota, passed away Friday, September 10, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 16, at Faith Outreach Christian Center with Pastor Henry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Teresa was born May 23, 1961 in Navasota to Charles Burton and Agnes Lucille (Brewer) Powell. She married Don Wayne Roese and together they had two daughters. Although divorced, her and Don Wayne remained good friends . Teresa worked as a rental/property manager for many years. Always bubbly and outgoing, Teresa never met a stranger. Often referred to as “the rock” of her family, she was the glue that held everyone together. She loved her family and doted on her grandchildren. She was happiest when everyone was together. Teresa had a deep, abiding faith in her Lord and Savior and enjoyed sharing her testimony of faith to others.

She is survived by her mother, Lucille Powell; ex-husbsand, Don Wayne Roese; daughter, Kelli Roese Hermann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles, Jr., and Dianne Powell and Timothy and Jackie Brewer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and Steve Dotson and Nicole and William Hegemeyer; grandchildren, Caiden O’Neil, Ivena, Harper and Josephine Hermann, Brooklynn and Blyss Roese and Jasen Hegemeyer and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Peter Powell and daughter, Brooke Roese.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral. com.