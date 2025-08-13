THOMAS ELTON BENNETT 1945 – 2025

Thomas Elton Bennett, 80, of Iola passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center surrounded by loved ones. Graveside services were held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Lake Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mac Vaughn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Thomas was born on June 19, 1945, to Earl Bennett and Bessie Mae Williams in Iola. He graduated from Iola High School. He met and later married Sandra Lynn Duarte. Thomas spent his life working in sales where he was honest and very knowledgeable in many areas. Later in life, he enjoyed working different gun shows, WWII gun collector, being an avid outdoors man, fishing, hunting, historian, writing short stories, served in several capacities in numerous associations but most of all, he was a man of faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Bennett and Bessie Bennett; brother, Waymon Bennett; sisters, Lois Gean and Sue Denman.

Left to cherish Thomas’ memories are his devoted wife, Sandra Lynn Bennett; children, Brian Bennett & wife Brandi, Cheryl Matcek & husband Allen, Kyle Bennett & wife Amber; sisters-in-law, Carla Crowe & husband William, Bridget Pace, Debbie Monroe, Patricia Montgomery & Robert; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and family.

Serving as pallbearers are Michael Bennett, Danny Matcek, Tyler Matcek, Blake Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Clint Thomas, Tanner Hollis.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to either W.H.E.E.L.S. Ministry Service or The Lake Grove Cemetery Association.