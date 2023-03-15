THOMAS KING 1948 – 2023

Thomas King was born September 3, 1948 to the proud parents Hamp King and Mary Straughter-King in Walker County. He was the eighth child of eighteen siblings. Thomas was affectionately known to many as "MANN KING."

At an early age, Thomas accepted Christ at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Shiro, TX. Later in life, Thomas joined Missionary Camp Baptist Church of Navasota, under the leadership of Pastor James Mable, where he remained a member until his passing. Thomas attended school in Navasota, and upon leaving George Washington Carver High School, he enlisted in the United States Army.

Thomas spent many blissful years with the love of his life, Georgia Pearl Branch-King. To this union one beautiful daughter, Destiney Shornette' King, was born.

Thomas was known for his quick-wit and sense of humor. He just knew that one day he would scratch off the winning Million Dollar lottery ticket. Thomas also had a passion for watching professional sports – football, basketball and baseball. He would watch whatever was in season.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 Thomas was called from Earthly Labor to his Heavenly Reward. Waiting on the other side for him were his loving parents, Hamp and Mary King; his devoted wife, Georgia Pearl King; and eight of his eighteen siblings.

He will always be loved and affectionately remember by his four daughters, Destiney King, Stephanie Branch, Delecia Branch all of Navasota, and Tiffanie Webster of Houston; son, Roderick Branch of Houston; four sisters Velestine King, Eliza King, Maxine Powell, and Sharon Richardson all of Navasota; four brothers, Ernest "Shawn" King, Lorenza King, Henry King all of Navasota and L.C. King of Houston; five sisters-in-law, Ethel Kenny, Cathy Robinson (David), Edith Peterson (Michael), Geraldine Marks (Terry), and Marilyn Prosper (Henry); two brothers-in-law, Jesse Branch (Gloria) and Charles Branch; three granddaughters, Syn'toria Branch, Paris Minor, and Empress Webster; four grandsons, Landon Moore, Da'Nerric Branch, Christopher Thompson Jr., and Artavian Rutherford; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden Moore, Kaicyn Thomas, and Kaiyzen Rutherford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 18, 2023, at the Friendship Baptist Church (1111 South LaSalle) in Navasota. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted are entrusted to Lewis funeral Home of Brenham, Texas.