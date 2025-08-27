THOMAS MICHAEL SMITH 1943 – 2025

Thomas Michael Smith, 81, of Stoneham, passed away Saturday morning, August 16, 2025, at HCA Hospital Northwest. A gathering of family and friends began 5:30 with a presentation of Police Honors at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11323 CR 304, in Stoneham. A parish rosary followed at ...

