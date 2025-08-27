Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
OSCAR HENRY BECKER, JR., 1947 – 2025
Navasota students recognized for college assessments

THOMAS MICHAEL SMITH 1943 – 2025

August 27, 2025 - 06:25
Thomas Michael Smith, 81, of Stoneham, passed away Saturday morning, August 16, 2025, at HCA Hospital Northwest.  A gathering of family and friends began 5:30 with a presentation of Police Honors at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11323 CR 304, in Stoneham. A parish rosary followed at ...

