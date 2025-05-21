TOMMY HURST 1939 – 2025

Tommy Hurst was born on October 4, 1939, to Marvin and Clero Hurst in Anderson, Texas. Tommy was the only child for 7 years. Tommy and his parents moved to Navasota when Tommy was 5 years old. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1958.

In 1961 he married Joan Wehrman. To them were born two children, Darrel Thomas Hurst in January 1963 and Mary Lynn Hurst in July 1965. Tommy and Joan divorced in 1968. He met Molly Buchanan in October 1973, and they began dating. On November 12, 1982, they became husband and wife. Molly had two children Amy Buchanan, age 4 ½ and Clifton (Clif) Buchanan age 18 months. Tommy helped raise Molly’s two children and to his dying day, all 4 children knew him as Pop, as well as their grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One of the things Tommy and Molly loved to do for so many years was dance. We danced many miles at the County Moose and the VFW in Navasota.

Tommy has been a true Cowboy all his life. He started riding horses and working cows when he was 10 years old. He loved the cowboy life with horses, cows, rodeo’s, roping, and being a rodeo pick up man. He picked up at Snook rodeo every Friday and Saturday night for 16 years, as well as many other rodeos in Cypress, Madisonville, Bryan, Simington, Navasota, and many others. He started work for Texas Animal Health Commission in 1975 and was a Livestock Inspector for Grimes County and an assistant for Brazos and Madison counties until September 2001.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Hurst, his mother, Clero Hurst, his sister Doris Ann Wagner, and his brother James Hurst. He is survived by his wife of 42 ½ years of marriage and being together 51 ½ years, Molly Hurst, as well as his children Darrell Hurst (Lisa), Mary Lynn Hurst-Cooper (Jason), Amy Buchanan, and Clif Buchanan (Jana). Grandchildren, Cheyenne Sechelski (Garrett), Chelsea Butler, Paden Hurst (Sierra), Ramsie Warnken (Kaine), Jade Buchanan and Case Buchanan. Great Grandchildren; Carsyn Busse, Cannon Wright, Clancy Hurst, Griffin Sechelski, Trinity Hurst, Ryker Warnken, and Piper Hodges.

A memorial will be held in honor of Tommy on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Nobles Funeral Chapel, 5 to 7 p.m. and a celebration of Tommy’s life at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Pruitt and Pastor Joe Hejl.

Donations in Tommy’s honor may be made to the, Simple Truth Cowboy Church, Fellowship of Believers Cowboy Church, Grimes County Go Texan or a place of your choice.