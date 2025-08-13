TOMMY LYNN CROUCH “ROOSTER” 1948 – 2025

Tommy Lynn Crouch, 77, of Brazoria passed away Thursday, August 7, 2025 at Avir Nursing Facility in Bay City, TX surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 24, 1948 in Grimes County to Jack and Rhumodell Davis Crouch.

He was a Construction Supervisor who enjoyed being outside and loved the outdoors. Tommy hunted, fished and worked in his garden. On the weekends, you would find him antiquing and spending time with his friends and family. Tommy also enjoyed sitting around talking about the good “old” days and the things he did when he was younger, even the things he got away with. To the world he was our Daddy, but to us he was the world.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laurie Denise Crouch; brothers, James Earl Crouch and Dennis Jack Crouch; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Crouch and Johnnie Sue Crouch.

He is survived by his sons, Shane Crouch, Ryan Crouch and spouse Holly, Justin Crouch and spouse Kristina; daughters, Carol Lynn Jordan and spouse Garland, Alicia Sue Van Trease and spouse Barry; sisters, Jean Brister and spouse Larry, Mary Ann Snook and Sam Alvarada, Rhonda Glass and spouse Charlie, Sally Thomas and spouse Mike, Shirley Garner, Linda Evans and spouse Ronnie; brothers, Joe Bob Crouch and Billy Ray Crouch; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 15, 2025 at Dixon Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Grove Cemetery in Iola, TX.

Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Jordan, Tyler Mansel, Kolton Crouch, Dylan Crouch, Ryder Davis and Darian Bukbun.

