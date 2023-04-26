VICKI RUTH WILSON 1949 – 2023

WILSON

Vicki Ruth Wilson, a beloved member of her community, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 74. She was married to Dennis Wilson and had two sons, Phillip Davis and Mark Davis.

Vicki was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on February 7, 1949 to the late Reverend Raymond Drews and Trixie Drews of Navasota, Texas. She graduated from Navasota High School in 1967, and then went on to study at Houston Baptist College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. Vicki continued her education and received her Master’s degree in 1988 from the University of Mississippi.

Vicki was a talented musician and taught high school choir at several schools in the Houston area and in Tupelo, Mississippi, and at the University of Mississippi. She was also involved in several choral groups in the Houston area and pursued a musical career with great passion.

Vicki suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in her later years but was surrounded by the love and care of her husband until her passing.

Vicki’s family and friends will celebrate her life on May 6, 2023, at a memorial celebration hosted by her niece Kathy Scott and her husband Neil in College Station, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Wilson of Spring, Texas; sons, Phillip Davis and wife Emily with their daughters Ellie, Mollie, and Carlie of Houston, Texas; Mark Davis of Spring, Texas; sisters, Rebecca Drews of Navasota, Texas; Katherine Fleming and husband John of San Antonio, Texas; Raylynn Sowell of College Station, Texas; Evelyn Allen and husband David; and brother, Ray Drews and wife Kathy of Navasota, Texas; plus many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a music education program in memory of Vicky. Vicky will be remembered for her kindness, her musical talent, and the impact she had on the lives of those who knew her.