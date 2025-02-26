Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
WANDA SLATON 1934 – 2025

February 26, 2025 - 06:37
Wanda Slaton, 90, of Crowley, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Crowley. Visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Shiro Presbyterian Church in Shiro, Texas from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services immediately following.

Interment will follow in Old Oakland Cemetery in Shiro, Texas with Pastor Gayle Floyd officiating.

A reception will follow at Shiro Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

