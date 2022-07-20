Wayne Bosse, 79, of Washington, passed away Thursday, July 14, at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Navasota. Visitation with family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life was held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, at Friedens Church of Washington, U.C.C. in Washington, Texas with interment following in the church cemetery. Rev. Glen Schoenberg and Rev. Eric Dehmer officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Wayne was born in Navasota, Texas on November 6, 1942 to parents Ben and Minetta (Borgstedte) Bosse. The eldest of three boys, he grew up working on the family’s dairy farm, playing baseball and hunting in his spare time. He learned quickly from his parents the value of family, generosity, and hard work. Wayne attended Washington Elementary through the 8th grade, then transferred to Navasota High School. He was an all around athlete at Navasota High, lettering in track, baseball, basketball and football. Wayne went on to attend Blinn College, where he played baseball. He finished his college education at Sam Houston State with a bachelor’s degree in Business.

Wayne married JoAnn Stegemoller on August 14, 1964 at Friedens U.C.C. in Washington. He was called to service by the US Army in 1966 and proudly served our country for two years. While living in Bryan, their two daughters, Sally and Susan were born. Wayne retired from the Texas Department of Transportation after working 30 years in the engineering department. Having moved back to the family homestead, he spent his retirement focusing on ranching. He served for 20 years as the director on the Washington Soil and Water Conservation Committee. Church was very important to Wayne. He was a lifelong, faithful member of Friedens U.C.C. and served on the church council and cemetery committee. Wayne was always happy to volunteer whenever needed.

Some of his best memories included spending time with friends and grandson, Travis at deer leases, fishing, golfing, softball, bowling, and keeping up with all sports. He was an avid Astros baseball fan. He also enjoyed traveling to many states to watch his granddaughter Sara play golf for Mary Hardin Baylor. Fishing with grandson Cody and traveling to San Antonio to watch granddaughter Hailey play soccer were equally important to him. Wayne enjoyed card playing, whether it was with his poker party friends or occasional trips to the casino with JoAnn.

Wayne was a kindhearted person who always put others needs in front of his own. He was loved and adored by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was well respected and liked throughout the community by many family and friends.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Bosse; daughters, Sally Stroech (Rod Fearon) and Susan Gendolfe (Mike); grandchildren, Travis Eckert (Lindsey), Sara Williams (Daryl), and Cody and Hailey Gendolfe; great-grandchildren, Wayne and Molly Eckert and Brynlee and Cade Williams; sisters-in-law, Betsy Bosse, Joyce Broussard (Bill) and Jan Anastasiades (Jon) and brothers-in-law Darryl (Anita) and Ron Stegemoller; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Anastasiades, Eddie Bosse, Kevin Bosse, Edward Broussard, Greg Browning, Charles Leiber, Zach Murski, and Tracy Wellman. Serving as honorary bearers are Clinton Bosse, Gene Bosse, Wallace Bosse, Ted Borgstedte, Douglas Buck, Ralph Holle, Edward Kolkhorst, James Schroeder and Terrance Warmke.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Neal and Ben Allen.

