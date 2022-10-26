WILLIAM “BILL” C. SEARS

William “Bill” Carson Sears, 82, of Navasota, passed peacefully Friday afternoon, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 pm Thursday, October 27, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9677 Hwy 6, in Navasota with Deacon Grant Holt as the presider. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will gather to celebrate and give tribute to Bill at the Lions Club Hall at the Grimes County Fair Grounds following the interment. Serving as pallbearers will be Ty Blackstock, Miles “Bo” Sears, Richie Hale, Jonathon Joe, Ben Renberg and Mark Fulton. Honorary pallbearers will be the member of the Evening Lions Club.

Bill was born in Pine Mountain, Georgia on May 9, 1940 to parents William Douglas Sears and Helen Davis Sears. He grew up in Webster County, Georgia and attended Webster County High School and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College before enlisting in the US Army. Bill served and was honorably discharged five days before marrying Lady Frances Mayo on February 5, 1966 in Akin, South Carolina.

He started his career in the manufactured housing industry in 1965 with Redman Industries, which gave him the opportunity to live

SEARS in many different states until he and his family settled in Navasota in 1977. He was a dedicated Navasota resident, aside from 7 years spent in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, where he was production manager for a plant in Milton. The majority of his career was spent with Schult Homes, where he gained lifelong friends, touched lives, and entertained people with his ever-present pocketful of humorous jokes. Soon after his arrival in Navasota he

joined the Navasota Evening Lion’s Club and was an active member through his 38-year tenure, earning him the Melvin Jones Fellow Lifetime Achievement Award. One of the highlights of his time in Lion’s Club was serving as the tail-twister, roasting fellow members and creating a light-hearted atmosphere for the meetings. He was proud to call Navasota his home.

Bill was passionate about giving back to his community wherever he lived, and served as President of the Jaycees in Americus, Georgia, President of the Navasota Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Navasota Evening Lion’s Club. He was also a longtime member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Navasota Council 9367.

Bill is survived by his loving (and patient) wife of 56 years, Lady Francis Mayo Sears; children William Atkinson Sears and wife Jolene; Leanne Sears Hale and husband Rich; and Marian Sears and partner Jonathan Joe; grandchildren Conneley Sears Blackstock and husband Ty, Madeline Sears; Grayton Hale, and William Hale; his siblings Roy Sears and wife, Lisa; and Dale Murray, as well as many beloved in-law and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother A.T.

Sears. Bill loved to spend time with family and friends sharing stories and jokes, watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys, and attending Aggie Football games. In recent years, he enjoyed traveling to Greece and Alaska with Lady, and creating a beautiful backyard the whole family enjoyed. Bill Sears possessed the unique ability to lift the spirits of those around him with his genuine affection and quick wit, and he will be greatly missed. In the words of Mr. Bill himself, “I’m glad you got to see me.” In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials in Bill’s name to Texas Lions Camp, PO Box 290247, Kerrville, TX or www.lionscamp.com.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt. com;.