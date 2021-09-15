William “Bill” Orville Pettit, 69, of Anderson, Texas passed away September 11, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Springfield, Illinois, to Orville and Hester in 1952.

Bill moved to Texas in 1983 to assist in the construction of Texas Municipal Power Agency, where he worked for 28 years before retiring in 2011. Bill was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and was a big fan of cheesy old western movies.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Myra & Rebecca; sons, James & Myles; and grandchildren, Aurora & Elianna. He also leaves behind his sister Elsie (Wilbert) Norris and his nieces Tara Norris and Wendi Palmer.

A memorial service wil be held at St. Paul’s Episcopa Church in Navasota at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Bills name.

