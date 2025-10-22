WILLIAM “BILLY” JOACHIM BAILEY 1975 – 2025

Billy Bailey, 49, of Richards, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025, in Caldwell, Texas. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 20, 2025, at St. Mary’s Church Plantersville, with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass was 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at St. Mary’s in Plantersville. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery. Officiating service was Father Edward C. Kucera Jr. There was a reception meal at St. Joseph’s Hall immediately following burial. Services were under the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Billy was born on Friday, December 6, 1975, to Daniel Lee Bailey Jr and Catherine Ann Wagner, in Brenham. Billy was one of two sons born in this marriage.

Billy graduated from Richards High School, where he was actively involved in FFA and played on the basketball team. A natural outdoorsman from an early age, he developed a deep love for ranch life while spending time with his Wagner grandparents. Their influence instilled in him a strong work ethic and a lasting connection to the land.

Throughout his youth, Billy enjoyed team roping and showed chickens through 4-H. His hands-on skills and love for the rural lifestyle carried into adulthood, where he worked as a self-employed ranch hand. There wasn’t much he couldn’t build or repair — he was known for his resourcefulness and dedication to helping others.

Billy found peace in the outdoors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or working the land, nature was his sanctuary. But his greatest joy in life came with the birth of his beloved daughter, Willo — his proudest and most treasured blessing.

Billy is the loving father of him and Britthany's 7-month-old daughter, Willo. He loved to spend time with his new family no matter what they were doing. Willo was absolutely the pride and joy of his life. He couldn't wait to introduce Willo to his country way of a simple life which mainly included checking on his friends and offering to help anyone in need no matter what his own circumstances were. He was an outdoors man, and his hobbies included hog hunting alongside his favorite dogs trailing ahead, ranching, bow fishing, and training their beloved horses. He is already greatly missed, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts. Britthany likes to describe her love for Billy as- "If home had an emotion, he was indeed "home" to all his family and friends" He was her and Willo's safe place. How lucky we are to have known such a beautiful soul that makes saying goodbye so hard. In any way that he touched our lives, we should touch someone else's life in the same way.

Billy is survived by his wife Britthany Bailey; his daughter, Willo Monroe Grayson-Bailey; his step-daughter, Sky and husband Sergio Sanchez; his mother Catherine Rudel; his father, Daniel and wife Margaret Bailey; his brother, George and wife Jenny Bailey; his first wife, Mariah and husband Todd Gonzales; his step-brother, Cort and wife Joan Norwood; his step-sister, Rebecca and Brett Holtey; his grandson to be born, Theo Sanchez; Catherine’s second husband, Bill Rudel; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Honoring the life of Billy as Pallbearers are George Bailey, David Keyser, Blake Jarvis, Ben Jarvis, Ronnie Thompson, Colton Stafford, Tracy Weaver, Ethan Klawinsky. His honorary Pallbearers are Tucker Keyser, Jan Mattchet, Shannon Lara, Daniel Wagner, Donny Yargo, David Gurrola, Thomas Hardy, and Cort Norwood.

The family welcomes flowers and also suggests that donations may be made towards a memorial trust fund for the future of Willo Bailey, for those who wish to contribute in that way. Contributions to the memorial trust fund may be made at First National Bank of Anderson.