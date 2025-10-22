WILLIAM “VASTINE” HUGHES 1944 – 2025

Vastine Hughes, 81, of Navasota, died one day after his 81st birthday on Oct. 18, 2025. He was born in Worcestershire, United Kingdom, on Oct. 17, 1944 to parents William and Phyllis Downes Hughes. After his family moved to the United States, Vastine attended and graduated from Navasota High School.

Following graduation, Vastine enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Navasota where he opened Hughes Fabrication & Welding. Vastine will be remembered for his legendary fishing skills, spending time at countless fishing holes across the United States and the Texas Coast. It’s said Vastine could catch fish in a mud puddle.

Vastine is survived by his wife, Tracy McCready; his children Cody Hughes and wife Brittany, Ashleigh Challgren and husband Kirk, Brittney Moreland and husband Brian; six grandchildren; his brother Jonathan Hughes and wife Laura; and his sister Elizabeth Hughes. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 23, at Nobles Funeral Chapel of Navasota. Casual dress is requested; attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite fishing apparel.

Arrangements are by the Nobles Funeral Chapel of Navasota.