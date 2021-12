Wilson Dewayne Davison was born September 18, 1977 and went to be with the Lord November 27, 2021.

Memorial service for Wilson are set for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Martinsville Baptist Church, Hwy 105 at CR 362. Dr. R.C. Lenton will officiate.

Wilson was a class of 1996 Navasota High School graduate.