New “Vet Voices” radio show

I have what I hope you will consider ‘Good News!’ Starting Feb. 2 and every Tuesday thereafter, there will be a program on the local radio station called “Vet Voices.”

Here is the rundown: every Tuesday, at 10 a.m. “Vet Voices” will be broadcast on Willy 1550 AM and 98.7 FM. Yours truly and Hal Reed will be talking about veteran benefits along with answering your questions, which you can e-mail to us at news@ navasotanews.com or dry34@reagan.com.

We hope to have guest appearances from various sources such as Department of Veterans Affairs, County Veterans Service Officers, and representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission.

These broadcasts are for you, the veterans, and your families, so we will need to have your input, so we can better assist you. I know a lot of you may not have even known that Navasota has its’ very own radio station, let alone the fact that I have listened to the 1550 AM station as far away as Temple. It can also be heard online, navasotanews.com.

With that being said, I urge you to inform your friends in outlying areas to also tune in. Even if you don’t have a question, we ask that you let us know that you are listening. The phone number to the radio station is 936-825-9007. We hope to hear from you soon and often.

Meanwhile, thank you for your service to our country and may God bless Texas and the USA!

Carl Dry is a Korean War veteran, a former Grimes County Veterans Service Offi cer and former VFW Post 4006 Commander.