‘Let’s not get crazy Doc!’

It has been a great week here at Rattler Nation! We started the Spring Round of STAAR Testing and, other than the kinks in the system that had to be worked out on the TEA and ETS state side, we had a great week of testing at our 4th, 7th, and High School English 1 and 2 levels. Thank you SO much to Ms. Amberly Kolby and all of the campus testing coordinators and administrators for your patience, flexibility, and efforts to make it all come together.

Thursday night, we held our first track meet at Rattler Stadium in over 7 years! It was SO COOL to see not only all of our Navasota Jr. High student-athletes compete in a great facility, but also those student-athletes, coaches, and spectators from neighboring towns coming to see and be a part of something so special! Hats off to Coach Ed Glendenning, Coach Dacus, Coach Gates, and ALL of the folks that helped out last night! Great job!

I have heard salespeople call athletic stadiums the “largest classroom in the district”. You know... it’s true! From first period to eighth period every day... after school every day... and in the evenings, several nights a week... our students and student-athletes compete, perform, and practice in that classroom space every day! Coaches, sponsors, directors provide instruction and I promise you that learning is taking place in that classroom every day! Athletics, Band, Cheer, Drill Team, Media Tech, and so much more. For some events, they even turn on a scoreboard to see how well our kids perform on their “test” that week!

I can’t help but wonder what it would be like if we treated our academic expectations the same way that we do our athletic and fine arts expectations??? Think about it... how cool would it be to actually sell tickets, open up the concession stand, and fill up the stadium each week with the entire community showing up to come watch our students take a Math test... or write a research paper for their English class... or take the SAT test! I can just hear the cheerleaders cheering, the band playing the fight song, and the entire stadium erupt and go crazy every time we get an answer correct!!!

I know, I know... “Let’s not get crazy Doc!” But just think how cool that would be.

I’m so proud of ALL of our students and ALL of their amazing accomplishments. On the field, in the classroom, and in ALL of the different activities that they are participating in and representing the N-STAR brand with pride!

#WeAreNavasota

And we are ALL IN this TOGETHER! Dr. Stu Musick is the

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.