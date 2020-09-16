‘Nana, where the sun go?’

Memory is a strange, strange thing for retirees. You may not be performing the job, necessarily, but you still imagine yourself as part of the job due to your memories and attachments you had. I got so excited about school starting in Grimes County that I actually prepared a transportation chart for my grandchild’s teacher, just in case he or she needed it and didn’t have time to make one. The beginning of school can be overwhelming!

He or she didn’t respond to my e-mail, which I took to mean that the person either didn’t read it or yawned and thought, “Stay in your lane, Sis!” No hard feelings though, I well realize I am a tad off the bubble and eccentric as well, and I’m fine with that.

One of the things I loved sharing with students was that highly creative people often feel “different”. That’s because you are. In order to see the world around you with eyes and ears that can paint, interpret, write and create music, you have to be different. Logic demands that if you were exactly like everyone else, you would see the world through everyone else’s lens. So, take a step back and celebrate being different. I believe it’s a gift, just like slam-dunking a basketball, or performing in a ballet, which I’ve always thought were very similar. I love them both.

I had a cousin who came to Plantersville, stayed in the vacant, old family home, and started working on an idea. She told me that since she was alone she walked around with a pistol strapped to her thigh just in case. Then she created a children’s geography unit with a kangaroo named “Rocket” that hopped from continent to continent. She marketed her idea to the now defunct Houston Post. No journalism degree, she just went to PVille and knocked it out in a couple of weeks, drawings and information for a weekly insert to a major newspaper. She told me once that she pitied people who woke up in the same world every morning. “How boring would that be?” she asked. She oozed creativity. She passed away a couple of years ago. We talked almost every day, sometimes more than once a day and I still sometimes feel like I need to pick up my cell phone and tell my cousin about some strange new event I experienced.

Anyhow, the two-and-a-half-year-old grandson came to visit last week, stuck his head through the drapes in the evening, looked out the window and asked me, “Nana, where the sun go?” You should have seen me spring into action with the agility of a cheetah pouncing upon prey.

“The sun didn’t go anywhere,” I responded. “You went somewhere. The earth rotates on its imaginary axis and you are on the earth. The earth rotates around the sun, which pretty much stays in the same place in the sky. It just seems as though the sun is going up and down. In reality, you are moving, not the sun.”

No answer. A few minutes later, he earnestly asked me again, “Nana, where the sun go?” I was perplexed.

For thirty-three years I took complex information and broke it into chunks so small children could make sense of their world. Of course, they didn’t understand every single detail, but teachers begin laying a foundation of truth for children to build upon. Many people believe that the most intellectual teachers are those who teach older students and college students. However, the smaller the child is, the more difficult it is to begin to explain the world and prepare a child for success. Those foundational experiences can make or break the educational future of a child. I always wanted my students to love learning for a lifetime. In addition, your older students have a framework to reject what you are teaching them, while the younger students believe everything you say. Up until third grade or so, teachers have incredible powers. They are believed and infallible. For those reasons I believe teachers of small children have influence far beyond college professors. Who do you remember with more emotion? A college professor or your kindergarten teacher? I can still recall Mrs. Epps in second grade in great detail and I’m getting so old it’s not even funny. Professors in college? Not so much.

So, when my grandson asked me again, “Where the sun go?” I was on it. I stood him outside the bathroom, facing a bright light fixture. “See, I said, the light fixture is the sun. You’re looking right at it. That’s like noon, when the sun is high in the sky.” Then we turned a quarter turn – 90 degrees – to the left. “Now, you can’t see all of the sun anymore. It’s evening and it looks like the sun is going down, but, really, you are making a turn.” We turned again. “Now it’s nighttime, midnight, and the sun is on the other side of the world. It’s still there in the sky, we are just turned away from it.”

A last turn to the left. “Look, you can see the sun again! We call that morning, when we say the sun is “rising” but really, the earth is just turning back into the rays of the sunshine.”

My grandson did not utter a word, until an hour or so later, he asked again. “Where sun go? It night.”

We repeated our little science experiment again, this time going a little faster through the rotation.

He complied with Nana’s dumb little game, but you could tell it was fruitless.

That night, as he went to bed, he asked one last time, “Nana, where sun go?” I finally got wise and said, “Mr. Sun go night-night.”

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “He go night-night.”

Maybe I’ll just save some of my old science experiments until he’s four.

Paula Whiteley is a retired teacher that taught elementary school in Texas for 33 years and also taught in Japan and Mexico.