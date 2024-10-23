5th U.S. Circuit Court removes judge from foster-care suit

The federal judge who has repeatedly found Texas in contempt for not fixing its foster-care system has been removed by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a three-judge panel faulted U.S. District Judge Janis Jack’s “highly antagonistic demeanor,” The Texas Tribune reported. The three also reversed the $100,000 daily ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!