Abbott issues orders targeting China November 27, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: Opinions Gov. Greg Abbott issued three executive orders last week putting the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party on notice, The Dallas Morning News reported. Abbott said the orders are intended to protect Texans of Chinese descent from “harassment and intimidation” by the communist party and the government, and to fight ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!