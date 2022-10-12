Be a lion in the healthcare den!

Those who know me or are regular readers of my column know I have some pretty strong opinions about how covid was and continues to be handled. I know firsthand from being able to verify the processing of my own covid testing that DSHS was months behind in reporting cases to city and county officials.

While I never believed the masks worked, didn’t and still don’t trust the unvetted vaccine, I stopped short of believing that MY healthcare provider or any of our local facilities would use a covid diagnosis for financial gain – until now – and here’s why.

I broke the no-eating-after 8 p.m. rule last month and had a serious episode of reflux in the middle of the night. Within six hours, I had fever, chills, cough and the real fear that I might be developing aspiration pneumonia – something I’ve had experience with. I managed to get an appointment with the corporate-owned family practice in Bryan where my doctor is located but at that late hour I had to see a PA.

I made it clear when I called, during the pre-visit call and later during the visit (at which I have a witness) that I hadn’t been exposed to covid. Despite repeatedly expressing my concern about aspiration pneumonia, I had to enter a side door and was escorted by staff dressed like they were going to a haz mat spill! The covid questions resumed and I was forced to take a covid test I didn’t want or need which came back negative. I received no education about the symptoms of aspiration pneumonia or when medical treatment should be sought. It was all about covid.

Because I was ushered out the side door shortly after the negative rapid read came back, I was not given my Visit Summary. Imagine my surprise when I went online to print it, only to see the primary diagnosis “Exposure to COVID-19 virus (ICD-10-Z20.822).”

According to the American ICD-10, “Z20.822 is a billable/specific ICD-10-CM code that can be used to indicate a diagnosis for reimbursement purposes.” Not only that… “Contact with and (suspected) exposure to SARS-CoV-2.”

Given their test proved I did NOT have covid and I was adamant every step of the way that I hadn’t been exposed to covid, I’ve asked to have the diagnosis removed and rebilled as a corrected claim. I will be monitoring to see that it’s done.

I share this experience as a reminder, particularly to my senior friends, don’t leave without a copy of your visit summary and check the diagnosis before you do. If you aren’t provided one, ask for it. And if you have a patient web portal, use it.

I don’t intend to sit quietly by while false entries are entered into my health record and shared with CMS or my insurance company or are used to misrepresent the presence of covid in our community, or for false financial gain. The trust is gone from a 20-plus year relationship but at least I’ve found a new hero in Australian bush nurse Elizabeth Kenny, who said, “It's better to be a lion for a day than a sheep all your life.”

The column represents the thoughts and opinions of Connie Clements. Opinion columns are NOT the opinion of the Navasota Examiner.

Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and an award-winning columnist.