Being a better boyfriend for your wife, part 6 – Final

If you are just “tuning in,” this is the last installment of a six-part series of articles that I have written while taking on the role of a boyfriend in my marriage to my wife. Dear readers, it has been quite a journey during the past 90 days, to say the least. I have learned more than I can share here and a result, I have been more active in my relationship with my wife during this time than I have been in a very long time.

If you have been following this series of articles, you may recall some of the things I have been working on in my journey to be a “better boyfriend” for my wife such as sending her love letters with song lyrics that remind me of her, giving her random gifts – just “because,” keeping fresh flowers in the house, being an active listener, and most importantly, keeping my “stuff” contained and out of sight. So far, so good. I think this just might be working.

My initial attempt was to revisit my early romance with my wife – right down to the awkwardness and the uncertainty of our relationship in its infancy – as if she just might break up with me at any given moment. What actually happened was a deep dive into myself and my role as a husband of almost 30 years and taking a good honest assessment of my relationship with my wife. I wanted to see what things looked like after taking a couple of steps back.

The thing is, you cannot actually go back in time – everybody knows that. A true romance is a living thing, and it has stages of development. Just as how a plant cannot go back and become a seed, humans in their relationships with each other cannot go back in time to when they first met. Growth happens naturally, but I think there is some magic in there too. After 30-plus years of being together, she has learned plenty about me and I have learned plenty about her. Some good, some not so good, but it comes as a package deal. We have evolved - and are still evolving - as a couple and I find that sexy.

Looking back over this past 90 days, I have to say that I feel like I have a better perspective of what she wants from me as a partner. I may never stop trying to be her boyfriend. It’s making me a better husband and she deserves it.

So, Jennifer – if you are reading this, please remember that I am still your Knight in that not-so shiny suit of armour that you know so well. It’s the one you see every day – the one with all the battle scars, dents and marks that I carry with me. I am forever imperfect, but I am always trying to make you as happy as I can, for as long as ever as I can. I love you.

P.S. “You are always on my mind……” {cue music}

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant Hotdogs and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week.