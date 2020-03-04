The Black Liberator’s Project

February was Black History Month, and I failed to get this out in time, but I feel like it is important information that many of us did not know about some things that took place during WWII.

The Netherlands started some research about 10 years ago to compile the oral histories of Dutch people who survived the war. Through this research, they learned about hundreds of black American soldiers who were tasked with burying nearly 20,000 soldiers killed in action in the middle of winter. These soldiers labored in 12-hour shifts for months, burying their fellow, yet segregated, soldiers in makeshift cemeteries and conducting makeshift services.

These wartime cemeteries would become the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margarten. From this research The Black Liberators Project was born. The full story can be read if you search “The Black Liberators Project,” or if you don’t have computer access, I have a copy of the story at the VFW if you want to stop by and read it.

This is my take and only mine, but I feel that many important issues concerning the care of our military and our veterans are being delayed while Congress wastes our money and time trying to get rid of our elected President. If they have evidence of wrongdoing, then put it out there and end this waste of time and money. Our veterans are being laid to rest because of negligence in medical aid for many otherwise qualified veterans. Side effects from Agent Orange, burn pits, contaminated water etc. No matter which side of the fence you are on politically, and you are a veteran, you owe it to your fellow vets to contact your Congressional representative and let them know that you demand they take care of the men and women who protect our Country and them!

Until next time, I want to thank my fellow vets for your service, along with their loved ones they left behind while they served. And lest we forget, may GOD bless Texas and the USA!

Carl Dry is a Korean War veteran, a former Grimes County Veterans Service Offi cer and former VFW Post 4006 Commander.