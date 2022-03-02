The Few... The Proud!

Opinion column: The opinions expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions and viewpoints of The Examiner.

It is certainly an interesting time in the field of education these days. Remember back when COVID started in the Spring of 2020 and even through the Fall of the 20- 21 school year? Across the nation, teachers and school staff members were being called “heroes”. Heroes for coming to school and work every day! Heroes for going above and beyond by teaching BOTH in person AND online – at the same time! While the “Hero Worship” has certainly faded and, two years later, some folks have forgotten all that educators have been through... those in the trenches with you certainly have not.

I heard the Commissioner of Education talk about the recruiting strategy for teachers and how the old saying of “Wanna teach? When

can you start?” may not be the best approach. Yes, there is a shortage of teachers, substitutes, bus drivers, etc. across the area and some folks will take the approach of hiring any warm body that may show up. However, that may not end up so well. The Commissioner went on to talk about the Marine Corp and their recruiting strategy. They don’t look for numbers. They don’t want the most folks. They want only the best folks! Anyone else need not apply!

I remember when I was a junior in high school and told Coach Haley (my head basketball coach) that I was being called into teaching and coaching. He tried to talk me into so many other areas and even gave me some information about other careers to consider. But then I finally asked him, “Coach, why are you trying so hard to get me to do anything BUT becoming a teacher and a coach? That’s what you do.” And I will never forget his answer... “Because it’s hard! It’s not for everybody. And I want to make sure that if you say you want to do it, that you REALLY want to do it.”

Teachers, if anyone ever told you that teaching was easy – I am sorry. Let me apologize to you right now. Because they lied to you! Teaching is NOT easy. You do NOT get three months of vacation in the Summer. And NO, not just anyone can do it! Not even close! Anyone but the best need not apply!

Now I really don’t like comparing teachers and educators to our military service members. Both are heroes, but in completely different ways! But I do think that the marines, and Coach Haley, have the right idea. Tell everyone how hard it is. Tell everyone how tough it is going to be. Then, if there is any hesitation (or fear) then you just may weed out those that have no business applying for the job in the first place.

Thank you to our military men and women who serve us all around the globe to fight for our freedom and keep us safe from terrorism both foreign and domestic. And thank you to our teachers and staff of Navasota ISD who educate the next generation of young leaders so that they may choose what they want to do in life, and so that they will have many options to choose from!

We are ALL IN this TOGETHER!

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.