Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
The historical French Legation nears two centuries
Next article
Grimes County auditor department receives highest honor

GOP win raises stakes for Cornyn's leadership bid

November 13, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
Opinions
Article Image Alt Text

GOP win raises stakes for Cornyn’s leadership bid With Republicans regaining majority control of the Senate, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is making his bid to become that chamber’s majority leader. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, had previously announced he would step down as party leader. Republicans will hold at ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024