The historical French Legation nears two centuries

November 13, 2024 - 00:00
Opinions
The near two century old French Legation in Austin is again open under the umbrella of the Texas Historical Commission. During the early 1838 Republic of Texas Second Presidency of Lamar Mirabeau at Austin, the French were quick to dispatch Jean Pierre Isidore Alphonse Dubois de Saligny as the new charge ...

