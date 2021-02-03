The ins and outs of dissectology

My gentleman friend and I will celebrate our eight year “dating anniversary” in May so I thought I knew him pretty well. However, a rather “puzzling” incident reminded me that you can’t really know everything that’s in someone’s heart!

During my COVID incarceration, after all the articles were written, my house Swiffered ad nauseum, and even I tired of being a slug in my recliner, I decided to work a puzzle. My daughter-in-law Sarah and grandsons Barrett and Graham had worked one while visiting and reminded me of how satisfying it is to complete a puzzle.

My gentleman friend happened to call that evening as I was setting up. His first mistake was to act surprised that I would work a puzzle. A little defensive, I asked, “Why would you think I wouldn’t?”

His second mistake was to make fun of how I set up. I use a card table to assemble the puzzle from the puzzle pieces which I put on a TV tray. I prefer the Charles Wysocki puzzles that are so Americana and his puzzles include a large picture – which I’m not ashamed to say I refer to frequently.

But it was his sustained laughter when I told him that I was working a 300-piece puzzle that made me realize I was dating a “puzzle snob!”

You see, my gentleman friend the “dissectologist,” is a puzzle snob. He works those 1,000-plus puzzles with tiny little pieces. Not only that, but he also works puzzles on his phone and iPad with pieces smaller than the head of a pencil eraser.

Oh wait, there’s more! My gentleman friend didn’t stop with impugning the size of my preferred puzzle but challenged me on construction. Geez, everyone knows you start with the edges! As I patiently explained to him, you don’t build a house without constructing the frame first! And he laughed again because I refer to the picture – quite often.

With veiled superiority, my friend said he starts from the middle and works outward, looks at the picture once and puts it away. Then he rambled on about patterns based on the method the puzzle was cut and assembling it by the color scheme. Blah, blah, blah.

Still reeling from his laughter, I decided to take an unscientific poll about puzzle assembly amongst my Facebook friends, and 40 of the most intelligent people I know are purists who start with the border, working outside in. There were a few rogues - Karen C., cousin Rosemary, and Kathy W. who assemble by the colors and design of the puzzle.

Since that evening, my gentleman friend and I have engaged in several late night conversations about puzzles. What seems to me as his preoccupation with puzzle working is driven by his dyslexia. He’s an octogenarian and back-in-the-day, children, and boys in particular with dyslexia were considered trouble makers. For those of you who know him, you won’t be surprised that he responded to that attitude by giving them what they expected!

In addition, Alzheimer’s reared its ugly head in his family and clinical trials have shown that working puzzles improves cognitive skills perhaps delaying that disease and dementia. One trial proposed that puzzle working could delay memory decline 2.5 years.

For me, working puzzles with my favorite music on is relaxing in the same way that sewing little pieces of fabric together to make a large quilt is - but with less effort, and 300 pieces fits my schedule.

Whether you start from the outside in or inside out, I highly recommend puzzle working. I’ll end with this quote, author unknown: “Life is like a puzzle. It all seems a mess but when it gets fixed, it looks awesome!”

Connie Clements is a freelance reporter for the Navasota Examiner and award-winning columnist. She writes feature news articles on a weekly basis and an opinion column as the mood strikes her.