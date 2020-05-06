A man without a team

Without a doubt, my biggest disappointment with a sports organization has to be that of the Houston Astros, of whom I’ve been a lifelong fan. What great seasons they’ve had, particularly over the past five years. Always in contention, playing in top form, getting clutch hits and even winning the World Series, the Astros have delivered big time to their fans.

But they also cheated. Their cheating method was very basic and not hidden at all. As I watched the games on TV during their exciting playoff runs, I clearly heard banging just before the opposing teams’ pitches. At the time, I naively thought the banging was an attempt by a dopey fan to disrupt the pitcher’s attention or the batter’s concentration. Now it’s come out that the banging was the Astros stealing pitching signs and communicating that information to its batters.

To make matters worse, the cheating that the Astros were doing was well-known throughout their organization. Everyone in the Astros dugout knew what was happen ing. Even the opposing teams knew. The cheating has tainted their recent great seasons and victories, which will always carry an asterisk. But there will only be limited justice administered in this case. The organization issued an apology and received some sanctions. The managers took the fall and may never work in baseball again. As for the Astros players, although they may forever be unofficially branded as cheaters, they will still have their careers. The Astros’ victories will not be invalidated even in light of what they did. After all, it’s only a game, right?

For many years I’ve kept a souvenir Astrodome ring that I got in the late sixties at my first Astros game. The Dome was a great place, billed by some as the “eighth wonder of the world” for its unique design as the first domed sports stadium. I have lots of memories from the Astrodome with pro baseball and football, the Houston trodome has now outlived its Rodeo, etc. But, alas, the As usefulness. And now I’m sad to say, for this Astros fan, so have the Astros. The cheating scandal is indefensible and unforgiveable. It’s time to find another team to cheer on to victory.

Luckily, we have the Brazos Valley Bombers right down the road. They are at this moment 67 days away from That gives me a little over their anticipated first game. idea of rooting for Bombers two months to get used to the instead of ‘Stros. I’ve been to several Bombers games and always enjoy them. Parking is a breeze, tickets are inexpensive, the mood is always good, plenty of concession foods and they even explode fireworks occasionally.

Bomber games are certainly not major league by any measure. But for me, that doesn’t matter and does not diminish the fun. Last year, I attended a game in El Paso and watched their Triple-A team, the mighty Chihuahuas. Another great park with good family fun. Unfortunately, the local team played like a litter of pups that night. They were all bark and no bite, I suppose. But we have all been taught that it’s not whether you win or lose; it’s how you play the game. That’s a lesson that has recently been lost on the Lastros. I bid them good luck and thank them for the memories. Now, bring on the Bombers!

Johnny McNally is Grimes County’s Best Dressed Businessman advocating for Grimes County and writes a bi-weekly column for the Navasota Examiner.