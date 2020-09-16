New lessons from my old dog

My twelve-year-old Basset Hound, Boudreaux, and I are very close and here are some of the things I have learned from him over the years. First, he and I are not getting any younger and there are certain things that either we can’t do anymore, or we just can’t do them as well as we used to. And this is OK. Everyone and everything get older. There is no shame in it, and you shouldn’t dwell on it, just enjoy today. He has this mastered – I don’t - but I’m getting better at it. Slowly.

Next, there are 4 foundational principles that must be firmly rooted in your life and they cannot be diminished in any way: food, water, treats, and naps. Remember the four food groups? This is just like that, except these are The Four Life Groups.

We all know that good food and water are the basic needs that keep us going and they are essential for our good health. Boudreaux eats the same food every day and never complains – unless supper time is delayed for any reason, that is. He has also taught me that it is okay and even healthy to treat yourself.

Treats can take the shape for us humans as a beverage or menu item of your choice – or it could be pretty much anything that makes you happy and brings you joy. And we should do this every day. Live while you are living, but don’t do too much of anything for too long. Dogs don’t have to work at a job as we do, but we often get caught up in our work and we don’t get enough rest. That’s where naps come in.

Until I turned fifty, I never fully appreciated the value of a really good nap. Now, under the constant examples provided by Boudreaux, I can assure you that the value of a nap cannot be overstated. Sunday is my nap day. It is a scheduled event that must be worked around if peace and harmony are to exist at home. Adequate rest is just as important as good solid work, and you can’t have one without the other.

Dogs show affection much more easily than we do as humans. If you spent 5 minutes with my dog your blood pressure would go down, your breathing would deepen, and you would be more relaxed. No, he does not have healing powers, but he does know how to shower people with love. He’s like a minister of peace and he has never met a human he didn’t like.

We should all be more like this, in my opinion. Love everyone all the time, that’s what he does. We have it within us to love everyone, but so many times we hold back. Dogs don’t know how to hold back their love and that’s what makes them extra special to me. I’m still learning about this, and I will be for a very long time.

There is a time to be held and there is a time to be left alone. We all need companionship and Boudreaux and I are each other’s therapy partner. We lean on each other a lot. He was a rescue dog with a very sketchy past and I have my own issues as well, so in this sense we are very well suited for each other. That being said, sometimes we both need our space. We need some quiet time by ourselves; time to reflect back on the day or time to get ready for what awaits us. Or just time to take another nap. We have to use our time to our advantage, because one day we won’t have any time left.

I think the most important thing I have learned from Boudreaux is eternal kindness. I was not born with this gift, but I am working on it. And I probably will be working on it for the rest of my life. I do know that kindness is not the same as weakness. It takes a strong person to be kind to someone who doesn’t seem to deserve it, but that’s what we have to do. That’s what will make this world a better place. One lesson from a dog at a time.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week