One for the Teachers

I was talking with some young people just recently and when I mentioned that I am a retired math teacher, they proceeded to ask, “The Question.” “Why do we need to learn geometry anyway – especially if we’re never going to use it?” And there it was - “The Question.” I was sort of stunned for a moment, but I took a deep breath did my best to give them the best answer that I could. I thought about answering their question like, “Why do we need to learn anything?” but I reconsidered. In fact, when I was their age, I had the same kind of questions. However, now that I am where I am, I thought that even though they asked a tough question, I believed that it should be answered.

I started off with admitting that there will most likely never be a situation where someone stops you on the street and asks you about the Pythagorean Theorem. That just doesn’t happen. What does happen is that as a student of geometry you will have a much greater sense of the physical structure of everything in the universe as we know it. Just look around – it’s everywhere!

Mathematics is the foundation of everything, I told my listeners, and it is the universal language. 2+2 always equals 4 no matter what part of the globe you call home. I also told them that we use math all the time in real-life applications like algorithms for online dating apps, robotics, global positioning satellites, and even your refrigerator these days.

The other point I tried to make was one that I learned from a professor in college. I was complaining about all of the “extra” stuff I had to learn just to be able to teach. He informed me that the university was not a trade school; its goal is to produce well-rounded graduates who can appreciate the arts, the sciences, and everything there within.

I told my young listeners that the true purpose of public schools is very similar to that of universities; to produce productive, well-rounded citizens, not just good test-takers and you can’t just study the things that you like.

After my short dialogue I decided to flip the script and ask them a question. I asked, “Why do we need to learn history?” The answer came with a bunch of rolled eyes, whines, and complaints like “Ugh! It’s just so boring!” This was a loaded question, of course, but as a history major in college I was ready for it. My response was, “You have to learn history because you’re in it!”

The situation I provided for them was to name one of their great-grandparents and something about him or her. None of them could do it. This meant (to me) that these people who lived full lives, were major contributors in your family and you don’t even know their names!

Here’s the thing: you are going to be the great-grandparent one day and would you like to be completely forgotten? That’s how history works. Think about the COVID mess that we are going through right now. It’s pretty serious but most likely it will be all but forgotten 50 years from now. There was a stunned silence for just a moment. They had never thought about it that way. And I just smiled. A teacher’s job is never done.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant Hotdogs and submits a column to the Navasota Examiner every other week.