Proud of my sister (and my mom)

My sister should be in the Louisiana Youth Sports Hall of Fame and here is why. As I recall, it was the summer of 1979 and my family had just been torn apart by my parents’ divorce. Our whole world changed in a snap and my mom and us three kids moved from Mississippi to north Louisiana. Despite the drastic change of scenery, my mom was now a single mother with us three to tend to by herself. I was 11 years old at the time, my younger brother was seven, and my sister was six. Mom had to find a way to keep us busy and out of the house and the answer was baseball.

My brother, my sister and I must have played 100 made up practice baseball games out behind our small duplex that summer. We even had the Shoalmire Olympics where we won stamped “medals” from the Morgan and Lindsey dime store. My brother and I had to make adjustments in the games for my sister at first, but not for long. I can’t tell you how many times we had to go looking in the woods next to the backyard for another homer that my sister had belted into the trees. She had a natural talent and a great swing the only problem was that at this time in North Louisiana there were no organized summer sports for girls. It was a Dixie Youth League, very similar to Little League, but it was all boys.

This did not sit well with my mom. Here was a young girl who wanted to play, who needed to play, and was being denied the opportunity. My mom is the sweetest, nicest person on the face of the earth, but sometimes she takes a stand. This was one of those times. On the opening day to sign up for the new baseball season mom took us kids to the Ruston Parks and Recreation Center and approached the table where the coaches were seated. They asked if they could help her and she said she would like to sign these three kids up for baseball. One of the coaches said, “I’m really sorry, Ma’am, but our system is not set up to allow girls to play.” Mom replied with, “Okay, then SHOW me where it says that she cannot play!” The coaches talked amongst themselves and after a while, one of them said, “We’ve never had a girl even want to play baseball, so I guess we’ll have to put her on a team somewhere. No special, treatment, now.” Mom gracefully just said thank you and we left. I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but looking back on it now, that was pretty cool. Way to go, Mom!

My sister was placed on a team named Green Machine and at age six with no t-ball experience she stepped onto the field like she belonged there, just like everyone else. She had some serious skills and practiced and played hard. I wish you could have seen her out there. She could really hustle and poured out every ounce of energy into every play. With the guidance of her coach she got better with every game. Kids don’t have the same outlook that we do as adults, so all of her teammates just wanted to play and have fun like kids everywhere. They didn’t see her as a girl baseball player just as a member of the team. And a darn good one in my opinion.

She went on the next year to play for a team sponsored by The Sportsman, a local sporting goods store. This was a coach-pitch level of play like the year before and she was the only girl on the team once again. They didn’t win a lot of games, but they tried really hard. The highlight of that year was when my sister was voted the number one player on the team by her teammates.

The next year girls’ softball finally started to take off with teams like the Honeybees, the Ladybugs, and the Crickets and the doors were officially open. My sister went on to play church league softball all through junior high, high school, and college. From there things evolved into the Ruston Girls Softball Association, which is still in place today. Many of those players go straight into collegiate play.

Today my sister, Rachel, serves as the manager and operational leader of five medical clinics in the Northeast Louisiana Region. She is just one step away from the front lines of the COVID-19 terror, but she selflessly fights the good fight every day. And I can tell you from experience that she still has that “Mean Green Swing.” So, Sis if you are reading this, I want you to know that I am very proud of you and of everything that you do. You made a huge impact and a real difference for so many young girls, and I salute you. And when you see Mom, please give her a big hug for me too.

Alan Shoalmire is a resident in Grimes County and the owner of Grill Sergeant.