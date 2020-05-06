Real men, bologna and beer!

Thank you, Willy! Earl Pitts did it for me again with another commentary on the Coronavirus. This past Friday he poked fun at today’s version of quarantining, because as Earl said, “real men” have been doing this for decades. It’s called working in the garage!

I know these men-of-a-few-words types that Earl talked about. They tinkered with cars and lawnmowers and their fingers and khakis were stained with grease. These men were my uncles, my father, my father-in-law. They were children of the Great Depression and survivors of the world wars. They weren’t the hugging type either because “feelings” were secondary to doing the job that these real men did - taking care of their families. In fact, taking care of their families was how they showed their love – that, and peering over the newspaper saying, “I’m still here, ain’t I?”

The food of choice for Earl’s real men sets them apart as well. No tofu. No “rabbit food” or froufrou wine coolers for these men, just a wellstocked garage refrigerator full of bologna and beer! (In honor of my late husband, I’d like to add Spam and Vienna sausages).

Earl also had a few words for those folks who whine about being bored during this shelter-in-place because real men didn’t get bored. As he so aptly put it, you didn’t get bored working on a transmission. Oh, your fingers might bleed, and the blood might blend with the transmission fluid, but you didn’t get bored!

Thinking about the real men I knew, there was no such thing as “bored.” And if you were foolish enough to tell them you were bored, they’d find you a project quicker than Earl could say “Pitts Off, America!”

Looking back, it seems that the wives of these real men accepted that this is how their men were - that this was the natural order of things. After all, they brought home the bacon, they got up early and lit the gas heater so their wives didn’t have to, and they worked in jobs to feed their families, not to find meaning or fulfillment.

That is until we baby boomer women started reading Cosmopolitan and listening to Helen Gurley Brown and Betty Frieden. The 1960s “Women’s Movement” spawned another era of feminism that has turned into a zero-sum game for real men. It’s my observation as a septuagenarian that the social engineering to make men more like women has robbed both genders.

While I enjoy the “privilege” of taking on massive debt in my name (thank you Gloria Steinem!), I get a little nostalgic when I think about Earl’s generation of real men. They’ve gone on to that great “garage” in the sky, but not before they winked at their sweetie just one more time, and said, “I’m still here, ain’t I?”

Connie Clements is a freelance reporter and award-winning columnist. She writes feature news articles for the Navasota Examiner on a weekly basis and an opinion column as the mood strikes her.