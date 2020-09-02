Scruffy faces by design

While Aristotle proposed that art imitates life, Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde believed that life imitates art more than the other way around. He received a boost from fellow Irishman George Bernard Shaw who said, “I have noticed that when a certain type of feature appears in painting and is admired as beautiful, it presently becomes common in nature; so that the Beatrices and Francescas in the picture galleries of one generation come to life as the parlor-maids and waitresses of the next.” No truer words were spoken when it comes to fashion.

Before you think Connie’s Corner is going high-brow on you, today’s column is actually about very low-brow late night bantering with my gentleman friend. As I’ve shared before, we often talk on the phone at night about very deep subjects, sometimes so deep you need your waders to participate!

Don’t ask me how, but the topic of beards came up, and he referred to the current trend in men’s facial hair as a “scruffy” beard. I begged to differ and that launched a conversation that took us back to Walking Tall, Smokey and the Bandit, southern sheriffs, Oilers quarterback Kenny Stabler and, of course, Miami’s nice Don Johnson!

Scruffy might describe Grizzly Adams, or in its extreme form ZZ Top, but not that sexy stubble beard made popular by actor Don Johnson in the 80s hit series, Miami Vice. What I attempted to explain to my friend is that not all beards are created equal and letting it grow without being nurtured does NOT produce the same affect. A “look” doesn’t just happen and every female knows this.

Do you think that Jennifer Aniston’s popular 90s hairstyle managed itself, or the 80s Diane Keaton-Annie Hall look came together without thought? Or people who wouldn’t be caught dead in their old clothes and spend megabucks for shredded jeans do it without a fashion payoff? What I explained to my friend is that what he calls scruffy is actually scruffy, eclectic, or distressed “by design.”

Researching the ripped jeans phenomena, I learned that they originated as sign of rebellion and anger at society. My deceased depression-era mother-in-law would find absolutely no sense in this. She took immaculate care of everything she owned - you tend to do that when things don’t come easy.

I had to wonder what kind of societal anger prompts people to spend $70-$400 for a pair of ripped jeans. My advice? Go to Goodwill, support their cause by buying their old jeans and give what is saved to the local food pantry. That should help ease some societal anger knowing you’re doing your part!

But back to facial hair, while you still see stubble on the faces of celebrities like Will Smith and Thor’s Chris Hemsworth, millennial men have their own ideas and tend to embrace the Grizzly Adams look even though they weren’t even born when “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” aired in the late 70s.

A 2018 Chicago Tribune article attributes this trend to a generation of men who don’t know how to shave and “are utterly mystified at the concept of doing it at on a regular basis.” The author speculates this lack of basic shaving skills is accompanied by embarrassment, such as the embarrassment some men feel when they can’t change a flat tire or fix a leaky faucet.

By the end of this night’s conversation, what I voiced to my gentleman friend has since been supported by research, and that is that most men feel that facial hair exudes a sense of strength and makes them look good to the opposite sex. I don’t disagree, at least in theory, as long as it’s done by design!

