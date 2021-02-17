When you see a white truck driving around town that says City of Navasota So Much - So Close, make sure you wave and say hello!

Also, if you see any of the City of Navasota staff, make sure you say “Thank You!” If they look tired, you might even buy them a cup of coffee. They were outside all night long, standing in the water, in the 35-degree temperatures, and in the rain trying to fix a pipe so we could all have water Friday morning.

Thank you, Mr. Stafford, Mayor Miller, and your entire team for all of your hard work! We all appreciate what you do for us every day and especially what it took last Thursday night!

We are ALL IN this TOGETHER!!!

#WeAreNavasota

Dr. Stu Musick is the Superintendent of Schools for Navasota Independent School District.