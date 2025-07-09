Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
That Time I Worked in Ministry
Next article
Margaret Elaine Finke 1949 – 2025

There are simply no words

July 09, 2025 - 07:00
Posted in:
Opinions
Article Image Alt Text

I am a 72-year-old elementary teacher who still teaches three days a week in a Christian school. I teach second grade girls, among others and therein lies the foundation of this soul-searching journal entry. Even though I am not from the Kerrville area, I have visited Hunt, TX several times.   The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025