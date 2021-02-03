These are my “Initial” thoughts

There are very few people, a very special few, for whom their initials become their name. Not in the way J.R. Ewing’s initials became his first name, but an entire set of initials. JFK, for example. I find it interesting that his initials for some reason or other lent themselves to becoming his identity.

Reaching the name-initials status is quite rare. A recent sports story on our local radio station said a player was ejected from an NBA game for striking another player, Tim Hardaway, Jr. The announcer said that “THJ” was not seriously injured. THJ? Tim Hardaway must’ve been thrilled that he has magically reached the status to be called by his initials. Meanwhile, another player in the same game, Michael Porter, Jr., was also mentioned. But he was not called “MPJ.” What a slight! He is probably in therapy now to help him cope.

Politicians seem to have a real penchant for going by their initials. FDR is another example. His initials are indeed his moniker. RFK and LBJ are others. And then there is U.S. Representative AOC. I cannot tell you what her name is because I don’t know. But her initials are easy enough to remember and they appear so frequently in the news that they are hard to forget.

Sports figures also gravitate to the initial names. Kobe Bryant became “KB.” His middle name, “Bean,” was apparently dropped by some crafty person in order to facilitate the shorter and catchier KB.

There are locations that are sometimes called by initials. You may have heard of the GWB. If you are anywhere in the northeast, GWB commonly refers to the George Washington Bridge which connects New Jersey to Manhattan. Such common usage must have preempted former president George W. Bush from using GWB for himself. He had to settle for “Dubya.”

The Lincoln Tunnel would seem to be in the running for initial name status. On the surface, the tunnel appears to have just as much going for it as the GWB. It connects the same two states, it is named after a respected U.S. President as is the GWB. All of that makes for a good argument in favor of initials. And yet, I’ve never heard the Lincoln Tunnel referred to as the “ALT” or the “LT.” Sorry, Abe. I, too, have to be honest.

“The O.C.” was a television series that ran for four seasons. “O.C.” is an abbreviation of Orange County, an area of Southern California where Disneyland is located. During the nine years I lived near that area, I never once heard anyone refer to “The O.C.” Not until the tv show came out. Near as I can tell, it was a name purely out of the imagination of the series creator.

Looking closer to home, we have a road called O.S.R. That road should never be confused with O.S.T. which, if you were to mistake the two, would result in a detour of at least an hour and a half.

I don’t know exactly what the criteria is for making one’s initials into a name. But I don’t foresee my own “JHM” making the cut unless, perhaps, if I change my middle name to “Fitzgerald” or “Delano.”

Johnny McNally is Grimes County’s Best Dressed Businessman advocating for Grimes County and writes a bi-weekly column for the Navasota Examiner.